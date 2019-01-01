|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of City Developments (OTCPK: CDEVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for City Developments.
There is no analysis for City Developments
The stock price for City Developments (OTCPK: CDEVF) is $5.465 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for City Developments.
City Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for City Developments.
City Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.