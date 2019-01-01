QQQ
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
0.06/1.10%
52 Wk
4.77 - 6.03
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
906.9M
Outstanding
City Developments, or CDL, is a listed property group of parent company Hong Leong Group. CDL's main businesses in property development and hotel operations makes up the majority of the group's operating profit. A portfolio of investment properties underpins recurring rental income and increasing income from investment properties is a key strategy for the group in the medium term. CDL's key geography is in Singapore with almost half of the group's total assets derived there. Its expansion into international markets is focused on the United Kingdom, China and Japan. CDL privatized its hotel operations, Millennium and Copthorne in 2019.

City Developments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City Developments (CDEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City Developments (OTCPK: CDEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are City Developments's (CDEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for City Developments.

Q

What is the target price for City Developments (CDEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for City Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for City Developments (CDEVF)?

A

The stock price for City Developments (OTCPK: CDEVF) is $5.465 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City Developments (CDEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for City Developments.

Q

When is City Developments (OTCPK:CDEVF) reporting earnings?

A

City Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is City Developments (CDEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does City Developments (CDEVF) operate in?

A

City Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.