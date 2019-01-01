ñol

CBTX
(NASDAQ:CBTX)
28.41
0.50[1.79%]
At close: May 27
28.41
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low27.95 - 28.46
52 Week High/Low24.72 - 32.38
Open / Close27.98 / 28.41
Float / Outstanding18.2M / 24.6M
Vol / Avg.40.9K / 80K
Mkt Cap699.1M
P/E19.33
50d Avg. Price29.1
Div / Yield0.52/1.83%
Payout Ratio35.37
EPS0.43
Total Float18.2M

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX), Dividends

CBTX issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CBTX generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.65%

Annual Dividend

$0.52

Last Dividend

Apr 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CBTX Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CBTX (CBTX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBTX. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on April 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own CBTX (CBTX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBTX (CBTX). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2022 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next CBTX (CBTX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBTX (CBTX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on April 15, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)?
A

CBTX has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CBTX (CBTX) was $0.13 and was paid out next on April 15, 2022.

