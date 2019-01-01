QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45 - 48
Mkt Cap
273.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.53
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
Citizens Bancorp Investment Inc is a commercial bank. The company offers services such as Online and Mobile Banking; Overdraft Privilege; Business Services; Mortgages; Agriculture and others.

Citizens Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Bancorp (CBTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Bancorp (OTCQX: CBTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Bancorp's (CBTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Bancorp (CBTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Bancorp (CBTN)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Bancorp (OTCQX: CBTN) is $46.5 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:46:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Bancorp (CBTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens Bancorp.

Q

When is Citizens Bancorp (OTCQX:CBTN) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens Bancorp (CBTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Bancorp (CBTN) operate in?

A

Citizens Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.