There is no Press for this Ticker
XTRA Bitcoin Inc is a United States based company engaged in the business of Bitcoin mining.

XTRA Bitcoin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy XTRA Bitcoin (CBTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XTRA Bitcoin (OTCPK: CBTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are XTRA Bitcoin's (CBTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XTRA Bitcoin.

Q

What is the target price for XTRA Bitcoin (CBTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XTRA Bitcoin

Q

Current Stock Price for XTRA Bitcoin (CBTC)?

A

The stock price for XTRA Bitcoin (OTCPK: CBTC) is $0.00435 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XTRA Bitcoin (CBTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2015.

Q

When is XTRA Bitcoin (OTCPK:CBTC) reporting earnings?

A

XTRA Bitcoin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XTRA Bitcoin (CBTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XTRA Bitcoin.

Q

What sector and industry does XTRA Bitcoin (CBTC) operate in?

A

XTRA Bitcoin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.