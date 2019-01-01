|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of California Beach (OTCEM: CBHR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for California Beach.
There is no analysis for California Beach
The stock price for California Beach (OTCEM: CBHR) is $0.1433 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 17:57:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for California Beach.
California Beach does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for California Beach.
California Beach is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.