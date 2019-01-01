QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

California Beach Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California Beach (CBHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California Beach (OTCEM: CBHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are California Beach's (CBHR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California Beach.

Q

What is the target price for California Beach (CBHR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California Beach

Q

Current Stock Price for California Beach (CBHR)?

A

The stock price for California Beach (OTCEM: CBHR) is $0.1433 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 17:57:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does California Beach (CBHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Beach.

Q

When is California Beach (OTCEM:CBHR) reporting earnings?

A

California Beach does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California Beach (CBHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California Beach.

Q

What sector and industry does California Beach (CBHR) operate in?

A

California Beach is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.