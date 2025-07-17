This Mondelez International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Scott Marks upgraded Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $66 to $78. Mondelez International shares closed at $67.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded the rating for Cars.com Inc. CARS from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $14. Cars.com shares closed at $12.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Daniel Clark upgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $18. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $14.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Steven Madden upgraded Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $26 to $32. Steven Madden shares closed at $24.58 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Silverberg upgraded the rating for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $83 to $89. Monarch Casino & Resort shares closed at $87.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying MDLZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CARSCars.com Inc
$13.005.43%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.43
Growth
97.54
Quality
N/A
Value
36.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm