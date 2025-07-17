This Mondelez International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Scott Marks upgraded Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $66 to $78. Mondelez International shares closed at $67.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded the rating for Cars.com Inc. CARS from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $14. Cars.com shares closed at $12.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Leerink Partners analyst Daniel Clark upgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $18. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $14.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Steven Madden upgraded Steven Madden, Ltd . SHOO from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $26 to $32. Steven Madden shares closed at $24.58 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Silverberg upgraded the rating for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $83 to $89. Monarch Casino & Resort shares closed at $87.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

