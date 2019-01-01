CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTC:CAPB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CapitalSouth Bancorp
No Data
CapitalSouth Bancorp Questions & Answers
What is the target price for CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB)?
There is no price target for CapitalSouth Bancorp
What is the most recent analyst rating for CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB)?
There is no analyst for CapitalSouth Bancorp
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB)?
There is no next analyst rating for CapitalSouth Bancorp
Is the Analyst Rating CapitalSouth Bancorp (CAPB) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for CapitalSouth Bancorp
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.