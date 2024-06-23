GameStop And First Solar Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 16-June 22): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- GameStop Corp GME shares lost 18.61% in the last week following its annual shareholder meeting, where CEO Ryan Cohen emphasized a strategic pivot towards profitability through cost reduction.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares declined 17.60% after JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $128 to $124.
- Albemarle Corporation ALB stock decreased 11.53%.
- BioNTech SE BNTX stock fell 10.49% in the last week after the FDA placed a clinical hold on partner Medilink Therapeutics’ Phase 1 trial of BNT326/YL202.
- Align Technology, Inc. ALGN shares lost 9.55% following the Piper Sandler analyst lowering its price forecast on the stock.
- First Solar Inc FLSR shares fell 8.87% in the last week after Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Ball Corporation BALL stock was down 7.29%. Wells Fargo analyst lowered the price target on the stock.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares decreased 7.02%.
- TopBuild Corp. BLD shares dipped 6.97%. Shares of homebuilders, construction companies and housing-related stocks are trading lower after May housing starts and building permits came in below expectations.
- Jabil Inc. JBL shares tumbled 5.56% after the company reported third-quarter results and several analysts slashed their forecasts.
