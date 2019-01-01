TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TopBuild beat estimated earnings by 26.81%, reporting an EPS of $3.5 versus an estimate of $2.76.

Revenue was up $426.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 10.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TopBuild's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.92 3.05 2.47 1.91 EPS Actual 3.12 2.95 2.76 2.02 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 890.82M 811.76M 739.89M Revenue Actual 1.06B 845.76M 834.25M 742.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.