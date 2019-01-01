TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TopBuild beat estimated earnings by 26.81%, reporting an EPS of $3.5 versus an estimate of $2.76.
Revenue was up $426.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 10.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TopBuild's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.92
|3.05
|2.47
|1.91
|EPS Actual
|3.12
|2.95
|2.76
|2.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|890.82M
|811.76M
|739.89M
|Revenue Actual
|1.06B
|845.76M
|834.25M
|742.80M
Earnings History
TopBuild Questions & Answers
