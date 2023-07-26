The Fed's Influence Ripples Through US Stocks, ETFs: Wednesday's Winners And Losers Revealed

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at its July meeting Wednesday, bringing rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level since February 2001.

The market initially reacted positively following the release of the FOMC statement, but later saw some negative pressure during Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s press conference.

By using the “movers” feature on the Benzinga Pro platform, we focused on the last hour’s moves for companies with a market cap of at least $10 billion and found the following names among top gainers and top losers.

5 Stock Gainers On Fed Rate Hike, Powell’s Remarks:

Meta Data Ltd. AIU : +1.5% Snap, Inc. SNAP : +1.3% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE : +0.99% Bruker Corp. BRKR : +0.98% Paramount Corp. PARAA : +0.8%

5 Stock Losers On Fed Rate Hike, Powell’s Remarks:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI : -2.5% Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY : -1.6% Cigna Group CI : -1.6% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD : -1.5% Bank Bradesco SA BBDO : -1.3%.

Major ETFs Moving After Fed Interest Rate Call

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA was up 0.3% in the two hours post-FOMC statement. The Dow Jones Index closed its 13th straight positive session, a record for the postwar period.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 0.6% after the Fed announcement.

The SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the largest exchange-traded fund tracking gold prices, also rose nearly 0.3% following the Fed statement.

The U.S. dollar negatively reacted to the Fed’s July meeting. The Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF UUP tumbled 0.3%.

