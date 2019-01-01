Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bank Bradesco
The latest price target for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) was reported by Barclays on April 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BBDO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) was provided by Barclays, and Bank Bradesco downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bank Bradesco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bank Bradesco was filed on April 27, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bank Bradesco (BBDO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Bank Bradesco (BBDO) is trading at is $3.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
