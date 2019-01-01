ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank Bradesco
(NYSE:BBDO)
3.345
-0.045[-1.33%]
At close: Jun 7
3.50
0.1550[4.63%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.32 - 3.35
52 Week High/Low2.79 - 4.86
Open / Close3.35 / 3.35
Float / Outstanding- / 10.7B
Vol / Avg.2.2K / 20.6K
Mkt Cap35.7B
P/E7.49
50d Avg. Price3.4
Div / Yield0.07/2.03%
Payout Ratio37.12
EPS0.64
Total Float-

Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Bank Bradesco

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Bank Bradesco Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Bank Bradesco (BBDO)?
A

The latest price target for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) was reported by Barclays on April 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BBDO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Bank Bradesco (BBDO)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) was provided by Barclays, and Bank Bradesco downgraded their equal-weight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Bank Bradesco (BBDO)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bank Bradesco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bank Bradesco was filed on April 27, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2017.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Bank Bradesco (BBDO) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bank Bradesco (BBDO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Bank Bradesco (BBDO) is trading at is $3.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.