Range
29.71 - 30.95
Vol / Avg.
206.2K/327.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.79 - 40.48
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
30.24
P/E
41.47
EPS
0.32
Shares
45M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Avid Technology Inc develops and sells software and hardware for digital media production and management. Its products are used in production, film studios, cable television stations, recording studios, and other agencies. The company has operations in the U.S.; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. Most of its revenue is split fairly evenly between the U.S. and EMEA. The company's products are organized into suites, including Artist Suite, which includes video editing and digital audio workstations; Media Suite, which provides newsroom management solutions; Studio Suite, which provides tools for on-air programming; and Storage Suite, which provides products for digital storage. It derives most of the revenue from video and audio products and services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avid Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avid Technology (AVID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avid Technology's (AVID) competitors?

A

Other companies in Avid Technology’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Avid Technology (AVID) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting AVID to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.11% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avid Technology (AVID)?

A

The stock price for Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) is $29.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avid Technology (AVID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avid Technology.

Q

When is Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) reporting earnings?

A

Avid Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Avid Technology (AVID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avid Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Avid Technology (AVID) operate in?

A

Avid Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.