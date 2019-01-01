|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avid Bioservices’s space includes: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX), Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC).
The latest price target for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CDMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.57% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) is $19.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avid Bioservices.
Avid Bioservices’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avid Bioservices.
Avid Bioservices is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.