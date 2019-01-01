QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/683.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.22 - 34.51
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
151.62
EPS
0.06
Shares
61.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Avid Bioservices Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high-quality CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.060 0.0400
REV24.020M26.109M2.089M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avid Bioservices Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avid Bioservices (CDMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avid Bioservices's (CDMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avid Bioservices (CDMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CDMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.57% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avid Bioservices (CDMO)?

A

The stock price for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) is $19.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avid Bioservices (CDMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avid Bioservices.

Q

When is Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) reporting earnings?

A

Avid Bioservices’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Avid Bioservices (CDMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avid Bioservices.

Q

What sector and industry does Avid Bioservices (CDMO) operate in?

A

Avid Bioservices is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.