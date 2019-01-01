QQQ
Avidian Gold Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring gold projects. The company holds right to explore several properties comprising of Golden Zone, Amanita and Jungo.

Avidian Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avidian Gold (AVGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avidian Gold (OTCPK: AVGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avidian Gold's (AVGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avidian Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Avidian Gold (AVGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avidian Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Avidian Gold (AVGDF)?

A

The stock price for Avidian Gold (OTCPK: AVGDF) is $0.0628 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:04:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avidian Gold (AVGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avidian Gold.

Q

When is Avidian Gold (OTCPK:AVGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Avidian Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avidian Gold (AVGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avidian Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Avidian Gold (AVGDF) operate in?

A

Avidian Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.