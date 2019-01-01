QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amistar Corp is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for various businesses engaged in printed circuit board assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. The company offers products including pick & place PCB assemblers, reflow ovens for SMT soldering and PCB laser marking from manufacturers like i-PULSE, TWS Automation, DataPlace, Extra Eye, Fritsch, Jutze, HIT and Amistar Automation. It also supplies products for Electronics Manufacturing and Labeling Systems.

Analyst Ratings

Amistar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amistar (AMTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amistar (OTCGM: AMTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amistar's (AMTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amistar.

Q

What is the target price for Amistar (AMTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amistar

Q

Current Stock Price for Amistar (AMTA)?

A

The stock price for Amistar (OTCGM: AMTA) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:11:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amistar (AMTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amistar.

Q

When is Amistar (OTCGM:AMTA) reporting earnings?

A

Amistar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amistar (AMTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amistar.

Q

What sector and industry does Amistar (AMTA) operate in?

A

Amistar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.