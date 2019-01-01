Amistar Corp is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for various businesses engaged in printed circuit board assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. The company offers products including pick & place PCB assemblers, reflow ovens for SMT soldering and PCB laser marking from manufacturers like i-PULSE, TWS Automation, DataPlace, Extra Eye, Fritsch, Jutze, HIT and Amistar Automation. It also supplies products for Electronics Manufacturing and Labeling Systems.