There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Ameritrans Capital Corp is a closed-end investment company. The company makes loans and investments with the goal of generating both current income and capital appreciation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ameritrans Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameritrans Capital (AMTPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameritrans Capital (OTCEM: AMTPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameritrans Capital's (AMTPQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ameritrans Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Ameritrans Capital (AMTPQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ameritrans Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameritrans Capital (AMTPQ)?

A

The stock price for Ameritrans Capital (OTCEM: AMTPQ) is $0.3611 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:23:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameritrans Capital (AMTPQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ameritrans Capital.

Q

When is Ameritrans Capital (OTCEM:AMTPQ) reporting earnings?

A

Ameritrans Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ameritrans Capital (AMTPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameritrans Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameritrans Capital (AMTPQ) operate in?

A

Ameritrans Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.