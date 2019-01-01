ñol

AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
(NASDAQ:AGNCL)
$22.16
At close: Sep 15
AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL), Quotes and News Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Stock (NASDAQ: AGNCL)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range22.16 - 22.99Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 124.2KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price22.16
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: AGNCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock's (AGNCL) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Q
What is the target price for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Q
Current Stock Price for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCL)?
A

The stock price for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: AGNCL) is $22.16 last updated September 15, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Q
When is AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL) reporting earnings?
A

AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Q
What sector and industry does AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCL) operate in?
A

AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.