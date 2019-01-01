AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Questions & Answers
There is no price target for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
There is no analyst for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
There is no next analyst rating for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
There is no next analyst rating for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.