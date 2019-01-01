AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock using advanced sorting and filters.
AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Questions & Answers
There are no earnings for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
There are no earnings for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
There are no earnings for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.