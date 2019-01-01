AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS – Quarterly Revenue – Annual Revenue –

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Questions & Answers Q When is AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL) reporting earnings? A There are no earnings for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL)? A There are no earnings for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Q What were AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock’s (NASDAQ:AGNCL) revenues? A There are no earnings for AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.