AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Stock (NASDAQ:AGNCL), Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AGNC Investment Corp. - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.