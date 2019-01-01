AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) was reported by RBC Capital on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting AGNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.66% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) was provided by RBC Capital, and AGNC Investment maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AGNC Investment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AGNC Investment was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AGNC Investment (AGNC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $14.00. The current price AGNC Investment (AGNC) is trading at is $12.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
