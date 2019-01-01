ñol

AGNC Investment
(NASDAQ:AGNC)
12.21
0.10[0.83%]
At close: May 27
12.16
-0.0500[-0.41%]
After Hours: 7:39PM EDT
Day High/Low11.94 - 12.21
52 Week High/Low10.86 - 18.84
Open / Close12.02 / 12.21
Float / Outstanding521.2M / 523.4M
Vol / Avg.8.3M / 12M
Mkt Cap6.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.31
Div / Yield1.44/11.79%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.29
Total Float521.2M

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AGNC Investment reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.720

Quarterly Revenue

$448M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$-630M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AGNC Investment using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

AGNC Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) reporting earnings?
A

AGNC Investment (AGNC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Q
What were AGNC Investment’s (NASDAQ:AGNC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $181M, which missed the estimate of $208.6M.

