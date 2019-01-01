ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Aluminum Corp of China
(NYSE:ACH)
10.885
-0.165[-1.49%]
At close: May 27
10.87
-0.0150[-0.14%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low10.74 - 11.07
52 Week High/Low9 - 23.9
Open / Close11.05 / 10.87
Float / Outstanding- / 680.9M
Vol / Avg.101.1K / 130.6K
Mkt Cap7.4B
P/E10.19
50d Avg. Price12.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Aluminum Corp of China reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Aluminum Corp of China using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Aluminum Corp of China Questions & Answers

Q
When is Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Aluminum Corp of China

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH)?
A

Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) will be reporting earnings on June 10, 2022.

Q
What were Aluminum Corp of China’s (NYSE:ACH) revenues?
A

Aluminum Corp of China (ACH) will be reporting earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported revenues were from H1 and were $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.