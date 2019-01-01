QQQ
Range
2.82 - 2.82
Vol / Avg.
3.7K/13.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.91 - 4.13
Mkt Cap
175.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.82
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
62.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 7:15AM
Arch Biopartners Inc is a clinical stage company developing technologies with the potential to make medical or commercial impacts. The company is developing a drug platform Metablok to produce drug candidates to inhibit organ inflammation caused via the DPEP-1 pathway. Its under development portfolio is AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lungs or wounds; and, Borg peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arch Biopartners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arch Biopartners (ACHFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arch Biopartners (OTCQB: ACHFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arch Biopartners's (ACHFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arch Biopartners.

Q

What is the target price for Arch Biopartners (ACHFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arch Biopartners

Q

Current Stock Price for Arch Biopartners (ACHFF)?

A

The stock price for Arch Biopartners (OTCQB: ACHFF) is $2.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:05:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arch Biopartners (ACHFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arch Biopartners.

Q

When is Arch Biopartners (OTCQB:ACHFF) reporting earnings?

A

Arch Biopartners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arch Biopartners (ACHFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arch Biopartners.

Q

What sector and industry does Arch Biopartners (ACHFF) operate in?

A

Arch Biopartners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.