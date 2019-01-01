Arch Biopartners Inc is a clinical stage company developing technologies with the potential to make medical or commercial impacts. The company is developing a drug platform Metablok to produce drug candidates to inhibit organ inflammation caused via the DPEP-1 pathway. Its under development portfolio is AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lungs or wounds; and, Borg peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.