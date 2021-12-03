QQQ
-9.19
399.10
-2.36%
BTC/USD
-1864.77
54615.57
-3.3%
DIA
-1.74
348.35
-0.5%
SPY
-6.26
463.66
-1.37%
TLT
+ 1.82
150.71
+ 1.19%
GLD
+ 1.46
163.78
+ 0.88%

Macquarie Sees Sharp Upside In This Distributed Gaming Operator

byShivani Kumaresan
December 3, 2021 1:59 pm
Macquarie Sees Sharp Upside In This Distributed Gaming Operator
  • Macquarie analyst Jordan Bender upgraded Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACELto Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $17, up from $15, implying a 32% upside.
  • Bender said the shares now trade at 6.4 times the estimated 2023 EBITDA, a valuation that does not reflect Accel's "stable fundamentals and near-term potential catalysts."
  • The analyst believes that outside of state-imposed closures, distributed gaming could be one of the safest ways to play the gaming industry in 2022.
  • Gaming has "proved to be one of the healthiest Covid sectors," but within this, video gaming terminals in Illinois "have been the shining star," said Bender.
  • Price Action: ACEL shares traded higher by 2.38% at $12.89 on the last check Friday.

