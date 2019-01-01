Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting ACEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.46% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Accel Entertainment maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Accel Entertainment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Accel Entertainment was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Accel Entertainment (ACEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.50 to $13.50. The current price Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is trading at is $10.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.