 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accel Entertainment Names Mathew Ellis As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Accel Entertainment Names Mathew Ellis As Finance Chief
  • Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE: ACEL) has appointed Mathew Ellis as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2022.
  • Ellis succeeds Brian Carroll, who in 2021 had notified his intention to retire. Carroll will remain with Accel in an advisory capacity until the end of 2023.
  • Ellis previously served as the company's Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy.
  • Ellis holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan and a Master's Degree in Accounting from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business.
  • Price Action: ACEL shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $12.07 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACEL)

Accel Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Accel Entertainment, Inc.'s Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com