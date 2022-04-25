Accel Entertainment Names Mathew Ellis As Finance Chief
- Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE: ACEL) has appointed Mathew Ellis as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2022.
- Ellis succeeds Brian Carroll, who in 2021 had notified his intention to retire. Carroll will remain with Accel in an advisory capacity until the end of 2023.
- Ellis previously served as the company's Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy.
- Ellis holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan and a Master's Degree in Accounting from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business.
- Price Action: ACEL shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $12.07 on the last check Monday.
