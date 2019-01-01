Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$196.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$196.9M
Earnings History
Accel Entertainment Questions & Answers
When is Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) reporting earnings?
Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Accel Entertainment’s (NYSE:ACEL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $121.4M, which beat the estimate of $36.6M.
