American Campus (NYSE:ACC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.720
Quarterly Revenue
$273.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$273.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of American Campus using advanced sorting and filters.
American Campus Questions & Answers
When is American Campus (NYSE:ACC) reporting earnings?
American Campus (ACC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Campus (NYSE:ACC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were American Campus’s (NYSE:ACC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $179M, which beat the estimate of $174M.
