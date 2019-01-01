QQQ
Range
6.62 - 6.7
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/2.7K
Div / Yield
0.24/3.58%
52 Wk
4.95 - 7.56
Mkt Cap
56.7M
Payout Ratio
17.7
Open
6.7
P/E
7.41
EPS
0.31
Shares
8.6M
Outstanding
Accord Financial Corp is a provider of asset-based financial services to businesses. Its asset-based financial services include asset-based lending, including factoring, lease financing, working capital financing, credit protection and receivables management, and supply chain financing for importers. The company's revenue comprises interest, including discount fees, and factoring commissions from the company's asset-based financial services, including factoring and leasing, and is measured at the fair value of the consideration received. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Accord Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accord Financial (ACCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accord Financial (OTCPK: ACCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accord Financial's (ACCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Accord Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Accord Financial (ACCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Accord Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Accord Financial (ACCFF)?

A

The stock price for Accord Financial (OTCPK: ACCFF) is $6.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accord Financial (ACCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accord Financial.

Q

When is Accord Financial (OTCPK:ACCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Accord Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Accord Financial (ACCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accord Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Accord Financial (ACCFF) operate in?

A

Accord Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.