Range
17.01 - 18
Vol / Avg.
736.4K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.58 - 55.47
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.73
P/E
-
EPS
0.34
Shares
67M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. It generates revenue by providing personalized health guidance solutions to members.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.740-0.520 0.2200
REV75.890M83.450M7.560M

Analyst Ratings

Accolade Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accolade (ACCD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accolade's (ACCD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Accolade (ACCD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ACCD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 87.13% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Accolade (ACCD)?

A

The stock price for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is $17.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accolade (ACCD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accolade.

Q

When is Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) reporting earnings?

A

Accolade’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Accolade (ACCD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accolade.

Q

What sector and industry does Accolade (ACCD) operate in?

A

Accolade is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.