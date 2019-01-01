|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.740
|-0.520
|0.2200
|REV
|75.890M
|83.450M
|7.560M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Accolade’s space includes: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Apria (NASDAQ:APR), Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP).
The latest price target for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ACCD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 87.13% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is $17.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Accolade.
Accolade’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Accolade.
Accolade is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.