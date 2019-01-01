Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc focuses on conducting its business operations through its subsidiaries: MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the extraction and processing of high-cannabidiol/low-tetrahydrocannabinol content medical-grade cannabis oils from medical cannabis plants. The company, through Canna-Cures Research & Development Center Inc focuses on research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical cannabis products. Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc engages in growing and distribution of medicinal hemp products for patients. Medahub, Inc., is a technology company that offers pharmacy license for other hemp companies in Florida.