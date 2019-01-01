QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc focuses on conducting its business operations through its subsidiaries: MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the extraction and processing of high-cannabidiol/low-tetrahydrocannabinol content medical-grade cannabis oils from medical cannabis plants. The company, through Canna-Cures Research & Development Center Inc focuses on research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical cannabis products. Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc engages in growing and distribution of medicinal hemp products for patients. Medahub, Inc., is a technology company that offers pharmacy license for other hemp companies in Florida.

Acacia Diversified Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acacia Diversified Hldgs (OTCEM: ACCA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Acacia Diversified Hldgs's (ACCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acacia Diversified Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acacia Diversified Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)?

A

The stock price for Acacia Diversified Hldgs (OTCEM: ACCA) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:03:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acacia Diversified Hldgs.

Q

When is Acacia Diversified Hldgs (OTCEM:ACCA) reporting earnings?

A

Acacia Diversified Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acacia Diversified Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA) operate in?

A

Acacia Diversified Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.