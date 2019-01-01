QQQ
Range
50.06 - 50.94
Vol / Avg.
693.5K/840.4K
Div / Yield
1.88/3.70%
52 Wk
40.01 - 57.83
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
1566.67
Open
50.65
P/E
423.58
EPS
-0.09
Shares
139.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
American Campus Communities Inc or ACC, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of student housing properties near universities and colleges throughout the United States. The company segments its activities into Owned properties, On-campus participating properties, Development services, and Property management services. The vast majority of ACC's real estate portfolio is made up of wholly-owned properties in terms of total units. The company also derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its wholly-owned real estate assets to students through short-term leases. ACC is one of the owners of student housing properties in the U.S. in terms of the total number of beds owned.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.750
REV249.180M272.289M23.109M

Analyst Ratings

see more
American Campus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Campus (ACC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Campus (NYSE: ACC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Campus's (ACC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Campus (ACC) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Campus (NYSE: ACC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting ACC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.81% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Campus (ACC)?

A

The stock price for American Campus (NYSE: ACC) is $50.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Campus (ACC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is American Campus (NYSE:ACC) reporting earnings?

A

American Campus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is American Campus (ACC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Campus.

Q

What sector and industry does American Campus (ACC) operate in?

A

American Campus is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.