24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock moved upwards by 65.7% to $0.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock surged 15.8% to $4.84.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 11.3% to $26.44. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares increased by 11.1% to $0.40. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.32.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) shares surged 7.9% to $63.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
- Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock surged 5.8% to $0.59.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares rose 5.0% to $5.00. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 02, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $4.00.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock surged 4.9% to $6.85. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $4.95.
- ProQR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock rose 3.6% to $8.00.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $8.20.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $6.40.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) stock surged 2.3% to $71.70. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $70.00.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares surged 2.2% to $1.42.
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 2.0% to $7.23.
Losers
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock plummeted 22.8% to $8.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 09, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Spherix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEX) stock fell 22.1% to $1.90.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) stock fell 8.2% to $2.01.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares declined 5.8% to $13.35. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock decreased by 4.5% to $0.21.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares decreased by 3.7% to $0.84.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares plummeted 3.5% to $4.70.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares decreased by 3.3% to $0.23. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
