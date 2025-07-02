Palantir, Tesla, And Nvidia Rewarded Patient Investors. Now, An Investor Is Asking, 'What Are You Currently Bullish On For The Long Term?'

In a recent thread on r/stocks, one Redditor recently sparked a wide-ranging discussion by posing a deceptively simple question: “What stock do you believe in today that others might regret sleeping on in five years?”

Investors Share Their High-Conviction Long-Term Picks

The original poster referenced early believers in Palantir PLTR, Tesla TSLA and Nvidia NVDA, noting how long-term conviction had paid off for those who held strong. The thread quickly filled with comments, and among the noise, a few well-supported picks stood out.

AST SpaceMobile ASTS was by far the most discussed. One user noted, “They’re currently partnered with 52 [mobile network operators] worldwide that service 3.3B people.” Another broke down the math: At $0.25 per user per month, that’s $9.9 billion in annual revenue. Even with 60% margins, that’s $5.9 billion in earnings. With just 161 million shares outstanding, the investor claimed, “At a conservative P/E of 20, you’re looking at a $737 share price.”

Still, not everyone is buying the hype. One commenter warned, “When you see a company being constantly shilled on Reddit and people talking about ‘the last chance to buy in’ and ‘cashing in my pension to buy’ it’s time to sell.”

Rolls-Royce also got plenty of attention. One bullish investor said, “Already flying but in the next 10 years, they’ll be one of the global leaders in building nuclear power stations along with having probably the best CEO alive.” Another, who reported being up 400% on the stock, added, “I really feel they’re just getting started too.”

The conversation also included smaller, lesser-known companies like Aurora Innovation AUR, a player in autonomous trucking. “I got in at the mid two-dollar mark,” one user wrote. “They've got the technology down, and they are rapidly expanding. Plus, they've got the support of Uber UBER and other big clients.” The stock is up around 100% in the last 12 months but down around 13% year to date.

Rocket Lab RKLB was mentioned as a future leader in space launches. Supporters argued the company had overcome early skepticism and is now seeing strong upward momentum.

Nebius NBIS, the company formerly known as Yandex, resurfaced as a potential rebound story after being spun off and relisted on the Nasdaq. “They got delisted during the Ukrainian war, sold off the search businesses. In October, its shares resumed trading on the Nasdaq,” one user explained.

Several investors mentioned Reddit RDDT itself. One comment noted, “It's funny how many Redditors use it daily and probably don't hold a share in the company.”

Others mentioned broad plays on critical industries. MP Materials MP and rare earth miners were seen as essential to the future of artificial intelligence, defense, and electric vehicles. Another user pitched IBM IBM: “Old and slow works and is a more stable of an investment, especially with quantum on the horizon. IBM does not push a ton of PR and is business-to-business.”

For every pick, someone had a story: missed chances, huge wins, and lessons learned.

Whether these plays turn out to be the next Nvidia or just another cautionary tale remains to be seen. But as the thread showed, there’s no shortage of conviction among retail investors willing to bet big and hold long.

