What the Options Market Tells Us About Nebius Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nebius Group NBIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NBIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Nebius Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 84% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $92,139, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,759,774.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $70.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nebius Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nebius Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $28.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.1 $40.00 $252.5K 2.8K 1.7K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.7 $10.2 $10.2 $40.00 $223.4K 2.8K 505 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $10.1 $8.8 $10.1 $42.00 $202.0K 0 0 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.6 $8.7 $9.7 $41.00 $193.9K 174 0 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $44.00 $146.0K 445 200

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nebius Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nebius Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,528,296, the price of NBIS is up 2.69% at $49.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $50. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $55. * An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

