Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc AUR are trading lower by 8.81% to $6.67 during Wednesday’s session after Uber Technologies Inc UBER announced plans to monetize part of its stake in the autonomous vehicle company through a $1 billion convertible note offering.

What To Know: According to an SEC filing, Uber will privately place senior notes due 2028 with institutional investors. The zero-coupon notes will be exchangeable for Aurora common stock at an initial exchange price of approximately $8.50 per share. The offering includes an option for an additional $150 million in notes and is expected to close on May 20.

Uber acquired its Aurora stake in 2020 when it sold its self-driving unit to the company in an all-equity deal worth $400 million, securing a 26% ownership. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who joined Aurora's board as part of the deal, plans to step down by year-end.

The notes will be secured by Uber's Aurora shares through its subsidiary Neben Holdings. Uber expects to use the net proceeds, anticipated at around $979 million, for general corporate purposes, potentially including strategic investments.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AUR has a 52-week high of $10.77 and a 52-week low of $2.10.

Photo: courtesy of Aurora Innovation.