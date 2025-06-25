Rocket Lab Stock Hits New All-Time High: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB shares are hitting new all-time highs on Wednesday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Rocket Lab shares have seen increased attention in recent weeks as the stock has climbed to new highs. The company completed its 66th Electron launch earlier this month and has continued to schedule launches with quicker turnaround times.

The company on Tuesday announced Electron’s next mission in a multi-launch contract for geospatial analytics company HawkEye 360. The company is scheduled to launch the mission no earlier than Thursday. The mission, named “Get The Hawk Outta Here,” marks the company’s third launch this month following successful launches on June 3 and June 11. Rocket Lab said it’s the third of four total launches scheduled to take place in June.

The launch for HawkEye 360 will deploy four satellites built to extract mission-critical intelligence in support of national and global security.

On Wednesday, Rocket Lab announced that it was selected to launch an Electron mission for the European Space Agency to deploy two satellites for a future navigation constellation. The launch is set for no earlier than December 2025.

“Launching a European mission on Electron that is integral to the future of Europe’s satellite navigation system is both an honor and a testament to our industry-leading launch service,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab is thought to be one of the companies being considered for the Trump administration’s Golden Dome missile defense system. The Golden Dome is expected to feature next-generation technologies, including “space-based sensors and interceptors.”

Rocket Lab recently announced the acquisition of high-performance optical systems producer Geost, strengthening the company’s positioning as a provider of end-to-end national security space solutions.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 0.24% at $33.51 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Rocket Lab shares are now up around 33% year-to-date.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Rocket Lab.