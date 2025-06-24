June 24, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning IBM Stock In The Last 5 Years

IBM IBM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.76%. Currently, IBM has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBM: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,624.63 today based on a price of $293.75 for IBM at the time of writing.

IBM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$293.751.58%

Overview
