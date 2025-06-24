Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning IBM Stock In The Last 5 Years

IBM IBM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.76%. Currently, IBM has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBM: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,624.63 today based on a price of $293.75 for IBM at the time of writing.

IBM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

