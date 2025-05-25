Super Micro Computer, Hims & Hers And Aurora Innovation Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Fair Isaac Corporation: Shares fell due to concerns over its decision to raise wholesale royalty fees for credit scores.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation: Stock tumbled after Q4 earnings and analyst downgrades.
These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Fair Isaac Corporation FICO shares declined 23.05% due to comments from Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. He expressed concerns over the company's decision to raise its wholesale royalty fees for credit scores.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock tumbled 21.00% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings and analysts downgraded the stock.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding BAH shares plummeted 16.32% after it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results.
- Copart, Inc. CPRT shares decreased 15.93% after reporting a third-quarter revenue miss.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS stock declined 15.19% as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) ban on compounded drugs with semaglutide takes effect.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock fell 13.13%. the company announced that it is now taking orders for enterprise AI systems with Nvidia Corp. NVDA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.
- Workday, Inc. WDAY shares dipped 12.83% after it reported its fiscal first-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL shares were down 12.73%. The stock fell on pin action with Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, which issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock fell 11.34% last week after Uber Technologies Inc UBER announced plans to monetize part of its stake in the autonomous vehicle company through a $1 billion convertible note offering.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock fell 11.25% last week after the House passed a tax bill to end clean energy credits.
