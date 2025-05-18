Consumer Tech News (May 12-May16): Trump's Europe Critique Intensifies, UAE Gets Nvidia AI Chips, Apple To Stay In India & More

The Trump administration has intensified its critique of Europe's digital regulations, asserting that they pose a risk to free speech and American commercial interests.

The Trump administration forged a preliminary deal with the United Arab Emirates involving importing 500,000 of Nvidia Inc.'s NVDA advanced AI chips annually.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned that President Donald Trump’s support for exporting sensitive U.S. artificial intelligence chip technology to Persian Gulf allies could benefit China.

Automobiles & EV

Future Fund LLC‘s Gary Black believes Tesla Inc. TSLA as well as Uber Technologies Inc. UBER will benefit from increased EV adoption as well as growth in Autonomous Driving.

Uber announced it has partnered with peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo TURO to upgrade the Uber Rent experience for users in the U.S.

Future Fund LLC’s managing director, Gary Black, has shared his thoughts on Pony AI‘s PONY stock as the Chinese AV company gears up for the quarterly results slated to be released next Tuesday.

Tesla has touted the company’s FSD (Full Self-Driving) technology ahead of next month’s Robotaxi launch in Austin, Texas.

Tesla battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technologies Co. Ltd., plans to raise over $4 billion through a stock listing on Hong Kong’s stock exchange.

Technology & Telecommunications

Cisco CSCO reported quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents and revenue of $14.15 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $14.08 billion.

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, a 5.8 mm-thin, 163-gram smartphone, just four months after unveiling the rest of the S25 series.

Nvidia is reportedly expanding its research footprint in China with a new Shanghai-based R&D center, signaling a strategic push to retain AI dominance in the region amid tightening U.S. export restrictions.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO announced significant advancements in its co-packaged optics (CPO) technology on Thursday, with the launch of its third-generation 200G per lane (200G/lane) CPO product line.

Sony SONY launched on Thursday an upgrade for its wireless noise-cancelling headphones, called the WH-1000XM6.

Smartphones

Apple AAPL is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence-powered battery optimization tool for iOS 19.

Apple has reassured the Indian government of its commitment to continue using India as a major manufacturing base. This assurance comes despite Trump's recent remarks, with government sources emphasizing that there is "no change" in Apple's investment plans in India.

Image: Shutterstock/Hepha1st0s