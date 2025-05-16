Sony's New WH-1000XM6 Headphones Use AI To Adapt Sound In Real Time: Here's What's New

Sony Group Corp SONY launched on Thursday an upgrade for its wireless noise-cancelling headphones, called the WH-1000XM6.

The WH-1000XM6’s advanced processor and adaptive microphone system power noise cancellation, which is optimized in real-time.

With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 fine-tunes 12 microphones, which is 1.5 times more than its precursor, the WH-1000XM5, in real-time.

The precise detection of the 12 optimally places microphones allow the noise cancellation to adapt more precisely to fit the environment.

Sony priced WH-1000XM6 higher by $450, $50 than the prior WH-1000XM5 model that went on sale in 2022, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The new model includes 12 microphones (up from eight on the prior version) and expands the use of artificial intelligence to continuously adapt to external factors such as changes in air pressure.

The new model also includes improved beam forming, which helps eliminate background noise for the person on the other end of the call.

According to the company, the technology was improved by using AI and six microphones focused on beam forming, up from four in the last version.

It also included an improvised spatial audio effect that creates virtual surround sound for the wearer. A new audio driver produces richer details, more unmistakable vocals, and improved balance.

SONY Price Action: SONY stock traded lower by 1.31% at $24.56 at publication on Friday.

