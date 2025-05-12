Samsung Blindsides Apple With Razor-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge: Here's How Much It Will Cost

On Monday, Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, a 5.8 mm-thin, 163-gram smartphone, just four months after unveiling the rest of the S25 series.

What Happened: The ultra-slim device features a 6.7-inch display, a dual-camera system, and the company's latest AI-powered features.

The Galaxy S25 Edge packs a powerful 200MP main camera, offering ultra-high resolution for detailed photos in any lighting condition. A secondary 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus enables crisp macro shots.

It also brings AI-powered editing tools to the table, including Audio Eraser, which removes unwanted background noise from videos and Drawing Assist, a feature designed to enhance or correct hand-drawn sketches.

Under the hood, the S25 Edge runs on Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform.

Price and Availability: Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge are now open at Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY, Samsung.com and major U.S. carriers. The phone will be available in stores on May 30, 2025.

Pricing starts at $1,099.99 for 256GB and $1,219.99 for 512GB, with color options including Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black and Titanium Icy Blue.

Interested buyers can preorder by May 30 on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app to get up to $800 in savings, including a $50 credit and a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB (a $120 value). People can also trade in an eligible device for up to $630 off.

Source: Samsung

Why It's Important: The launch comes outside of Samsung's typical product cycle and underscores a strategic pivot.

During the company's latest earnings call, Daniel Araujo, vice president of Samsung's mobile division, warned of softening demand in the second quarter due to "seasonality trends" and the potential impact of global tariffs, reported CNBC.

The U.S. briefly imposed reciprocal tariffs on tech goods in April, but exemptions for smartphones and chips offered a temporary reprieve. A new agreement between the U.S. and China on Monday paused most remaining tariffs, creating a narrow window of opportunity for global manufacturers, the report added.

Analysts say the timing may also be aimed at beating Apple Inc. AAPL, which is rumored to release its own thin flagship, the iPhone 17 Air, in September.

"Samsung is first out the gate with a slim design," Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, told the publication. "It is hard to believe this is not a pre-emptive strike following widespread speculation that Apple will have a thin iPhone in its next line-up."

Photo Courtesy: tinhkhuong On Shutterstock.com

