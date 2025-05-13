Apple Reportedly Leans On AI To Boost iPhone Battery Life In iOS 19 Ahead Of Launching Thinner iPhone 17 This Fall

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence-powered battery optimization tool for iOS 19.

What Happened: The feature is part of the Apple Intelligence platform, which will use machine learning to analyze how users are interacting with their iPhones and then automatically adjust power consumption, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The move comes as Apple plans to debut a thinner iPhone 17 model in September. The device dubbed "iPhone 17 Air" will reportedly have a smaller battery than current models.

The new AI feature is designed to make up for this slimmer device's limited battery capacity, the report said. Although the feature will be available on all iPhones with the iOS 19 update.

Why It's Important: In March, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman described the iOS 19 software update as "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" ever in Cupertino's history. It could feature updates in icons, menus, apps, system buttons and windows.

Apple reportedly plans to complete the beta version of iOS 19 by the end of this month and release it for developers at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9.

Traditionally, Apple has made new software available to the public in September along with the latest iPhone launch.

On Monday, the Tim Cook-led company also rolled out iOS 18.5.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Apple shares rose 6.31% on Monday but dipped 0.20% in after-hours trading.

Photo Courtesy: EugeneEdge On Shutterstock.com

