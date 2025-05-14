May 14, 2025 4:52 PM 2 min read

Cisco Shares Climb After Q3 EPS, Revenue Beat Estimates: Details

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO released its third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: Cisco reported quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $14.15 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $14.08 billion and is up from revenue of $12.70 billion from the same period last year.

Cisco also reported product orders were up 20% year-over-year, up 9% excluding Splunk, with growth across all geographies and customer markets. AI Infrastructure orders taken from webscale customers exceeded $600 million, surpassing the company’s $1 billion target one quarter early.

“Cisco once again had strong quarterly results with clear demand for our technologies,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “The momentum we are seeing with AI is fueled by the power of our secure networking portfolio, our trusted global partnerships, and the value we bring to our customers.”

Outlook: Cisco sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of between 96 cents and 98 cents per share, versus the 95 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $14.5 billion and $14.7 billion, versus the $14.58 billion estimate.

Cisco raised its fiscal 2025 EPS guidance from between $3.68 and $3.74 per share to between $3.77 and $3.79 per share, versus the $3.73 estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2025 revenue forecast from a range of $56 billion to $56.50 billion to a new range of $56.5 billion to $56.7 billion, versus the $56.47 billion estimate.

CSCO Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cisco stock was up 3.90% at $63.68 after-hours Wednesday.  

Overview
