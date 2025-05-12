May 12, 2025 7:02 AM 2 min read

Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Eyes Over $4B In Hong Kong Listing — Could Become 2025's Biggest IPO Yet

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Tesla Inc. TSLA battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technologies Co. Ltd., plans to raise over $4 billion through a stock listing on Hong Kong's stock exchange.

What Happened: The Chinese battery giant will aim to raise the figure by selling over 117.9 million shares priced at HK$263 ($33.75) on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Reuters reported on Monday.

The report also suggests that the deal could be raised to $5.3 billion if an offer size adjustment and a Greenshoe option are implemented, which essentially allows the underwriters to sell more shares if there is sufficient demand.

This is the biggest listing on the planet so far this year, the report said and the final price for the listing could be announced on or before May 19. The company says it will use the money raised to develop its Hungary manufacturing facility.

Why It Matters: News of the listing comes in as CATL was previously eyeing a listing in Hong Kong worth over $5 billion amid growing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The China-based EV battery manufacturer had also recently taken the wraps off its new battery, which offers over 323 miles of range on a 5-minute charge.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

CATL's clients include companies like Tesla Inc. TSLA, Ford Motor Co. F, as well as Volkswagen AG VLKAF.

Elsewhere, the Chinese EV industry is making headway into other markets throughout the world, with BYD Co.Ltd BYDDF having laid out plans to construct a factory in Hungary to aid its European strategy. The factory could help BYD produce over 200,000 vehicles annually.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$321.367.74%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.24
Growth
45.60
Quality
91.39
Value
9.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BYDDF Logo
BYDDFBYD Co Ltd
$49.75-%
BYDDY Logo
BYDDYBYD Co Ltd
$99.910.63%
F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$10.502.14%
VLKAF Logo
VLKAFVolkswagen AG
$115.00-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaNewsIPOsMarketsTechBatteryConsumer Techelectric vehiclesmobility
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved