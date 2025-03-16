March 16, 2025 10:25 AM 2 min read

Coinbase, Apple And Robinhood Are Among Top Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Mar 10-Mar 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Teradyne TER shares dipped 20.08%. The company agreed to acquire Photonic IC Testing Company Quantifi Photonics for an undisclosed amount. Analysts cut price forecasts for the company.
  2. Trade Desk TTD stock tumbled 16.90%, probably amid economic worries driven by tariffs and trade policies.
  3. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dipped 15.79% amid a decline in Bitcoin due to tariff uncertainty.
  4. SailPoint, Inc. SAIL shares fell 15.19%.
  5. Genmab GMAB shares decreased 15.04% after Johnson & Johnson JNJ decided not to exercise its option to receive a worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HexaBody-CD38. Genmab will not pursue further clinical development.
  6. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR stock fell 12.52%, probably due to overall market concerns amid tariff uncertainty.
  7. Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL stock plummeted 12.26% after the company cut its first-quarter revenue and profit guidance.
  8. Adobe Inc. ADBE shares declined 12.16% after the company issued the second quarter and FY25 adjusted EPS guidance, with its midpoint below estimates. Several analysts also revised the price forecast.
  9. Expedia Group Inc.’s EXPE stock fell 12.05%, probably amid a broader sell-off in travel-related stocks following Delta Air Lines’s guidance cut.
  10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares dipped 11.66%. The company announced operating data for February.
  11. United Airlines Holdings UAL stock was down 11.11% after B of A Securities and Barclays cut their respective price forecast on the stock.
  12. Apple Inc. AAPL stock fell 10.70% last week amid overall market weakness due to continued tariff uncertainty.

Photo by Useacoin on Shutterstock

Read Next:

