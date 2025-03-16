Coinbase, Apple And Robinhood Are Among Top Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Mar 10-Mar 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Teradyne fell 20.08% after acquiring Quantifi Photonics and receiving analyst downgrades.
- Delta Air Lines dropped 12.26% following a Q1 revenue and profit guidance cut.
These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Teradyne TER shares dipped 20.08%. The company agreed to acquire Photonic IC Testing Company Quantifi Photonics for an undisclosed amount. Analysts cut price forecasts for the company.
- Trade Desk TTD stock tumbled 16.90%, probably amid economic worries driven by tariffs and trade policies.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dipped 15.79% amid a decline in Bitcoin due to tariff uncertainty.
- SailPoint, Inc. SAIL shares fell 15.19%.
- Genmab GMAB shares decreased 15.04% after Johnson & Johnson JNJ decided not to exercise its option to receive a worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HexaBody-CD38. Genmab will not pursue further clinical development.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR stock fell 12.52%, probably due to overall market concerns amid tariff uncertainty.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL stock plummeted 12.26% after the company cut its first-quarter revenue and profit guidance.
- Adobe Inc. ADBE shares declined 12.16% after the company issued the second quarter and FY25 adjusted EPS guidance, with its midpoint below estimates. Several analysts also revised the price forecast.
- Expedia Group Inc.’s EXPE stock fell 12.05%, probably amid a broader sell-off in travel-related stocks following Delta Air Lines’s guidance cut.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares dipped 11.66%. The company announced operating data for February.
- United Airlines Holdings UAL stock was down 11.11% after B of A Securities and Barclays cut their respective price forecast on the stock.
- Apple Inc. AAPL stock fell 10.70% last week amid overall market weakness due to continued tariff uncertainty.
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$182.202.65%
Edge Rankings
Momentum35.07
Growth2.38
Quality-
Value50.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$39.218.86%
AAPLApple Inc
$213.291.72%
ADBEAdobe Inc
$393.994.27%
DALDelta Air Lines Inc
$46.555.99%
EXPEExpedia Group Inc
$162.113.18%
GMABGenmab AS
$20.412.25%
IBKRInteractive Brokers Group Inc
$167.904.27%
JNJJohnson & Johnson
$162.59-0.25%
SAILSailPoint Inc
$18.803.75%
TERTeradyne Inc
$86.000.79%
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$53.80-0.15%
UALUnited Airlines Holdings Inc
$73.645.35%
