Alibaba, IBM And Duolingo Are Among Top 0Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 27-Jan 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Atlassian, Royal Caribbean, and RBC Bearings were top performers with significant stock jumps after strong earnings reports.
- Cloudflare, IBM, and GitLab also saw notable gains, driven by positive outlooks and sector rebounds.
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares escalated 15.85% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fiscal second quarter and analysts changed their price forecast.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL stock upped 14.86% after announcing upbeat fourth-quarter results and analysts raised the price forecast.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM shares increased 13.75% after the company reported an upbeat fourth-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB stock grew 12.30% amid a rebound in the broader space.
- Check Point Software Ltd CHKP shares gained 12.10% last week following Q4 earnings. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC shares jumped 10.99% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued fourth-quarter net sales guidance above estimates.
- Alibaba Group BABA shares escalated 10.88% as the company’s latest artificial intelligence model, Qwen 2.5, gained traction.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock gained 10.77% last week after several analysts raised their price forecasts.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN stock upped 10.70% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Cloudflare, Inc.’s NET stock rose 10.61% amid a rebound in the broader market, which sold off amid concerns about AI competition from China.
Image via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$363.990.20%
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$255.20-1.19%
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$60.68-2.29%
BENFranklin Resources Inc
$22.069.48%
CHKPCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd
$216.97-0.92%
ECEcopetrol SA
$9.32-3.60%
GTLBGitLab Inc
$72.274.17%
NETCloudflare Inc
$138.200.68%
RBCRBC Bearings Inc
$349.008.38%
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$266.00-3.20%
RDDTReddit Inc
$199.000.04%
SHOPShopify Inc
$116.00-2.67%
TEAMAtlassian Corp
$305.3514.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in