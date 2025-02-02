February 2, 2025 8:30 AM 2 min read

Alibaba, IBM And Duolingo Are Among Top 0Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 27-Jan 31): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points
  • Atlassian, Royal Caribbean, and RBC Bearings were top performers with significant stock jumps after strong earnings reports.
  • Cloudflare, IBM, and GitLab also saw notable gains, driven by positive outlooks and sector rebounds.

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares escalated 15.85% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fiscal second quarter and analysts changed their price forecast.
  2. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL stock upped 14.86% after announcing upbeat fourth-quarter results and analysts raised the price forecast.
  3. International Business Machines Corporation IBM shares increased 13.75% after the company reported an upbeat fourth-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
  4. GitLab Inc. GTLB stock grew 12.30% amid a rebound in the broader space.
  5. Check Point Software Ltd CHKP shares gained 12.10% last week following Q4 earnings. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
  6. RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC shares jumped 10.99% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued fourth-quarter net sales guidance above estimates.
  7. Alibaba Group BABA shares escalated 10.88% as the company’s latest artificial intelligence model, Qwen 2.5, gained traction.
  8. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock gained 10.77% last week after several analysts raised their price forecasts.
  9. Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN stock upped 10.70% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  10. Cloudflare, Inc.’s NET stock rose 10.61% amid a rebound in the broader market, which sold off amid concerns about AI competition from China.

