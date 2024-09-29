Chinese Stocks Dominate - JD.com And Temu Parent PDD Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Sept 23-Sept 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Last week, China's central bank shared plans to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points or half a percentage point, boosting US-listed Chinese companies' stocks across sectors.

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

JD.com, Inc. JD shares rocketed 39.75% after the People's Bank of China announced a reduction in the amount of cash banks need to hold and outlined plans to support the struggling property market. KE Holdings Inc BEKE stock jumped 39.18% following a report suggesting China will issue up to $284 billion of sovereign debt as part of a stimulus. PDD Holdings Inc. PDD shares upped 35.52%, probably following a report suggesting that China will issue up to $284 billion in sovereign debt as part of a stimulus. Liberty Broadband Corporation's LBRDA stock increased 31.74% after the company announced it had communicated a counterproposal to the special committee of the board of directors of Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR . Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC stock upped 27.64% on China's stimulus. H World Group Limited HTHT stock upped 26.43% on pin action in Chinese stocks. Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM stock gained 26.02% in the last week on pin action in Chinese stocks. Nio Inc NIO gained 23.48% last week, joining the rally in Chinese stocks, which was boosted by the government stimulus plans. Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN stock upped 22.47% following Morgan Stanley's upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raising the price target from $97 to $104. Baidu Inc BIDU gained 21.95% by joining the rally in Chinese stocks, which got a boost from the government stimulus plans.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Li Auto Inc LI also joined the Chinese stock rally last week, each gaining over 20%.

Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash