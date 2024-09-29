Regeneron Pharma, Super Micro Computer And Global Payments Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sept 23-Sept 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares fell 14.37% last week after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral but raised its price target from $19 to $23.
- MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT stock plummeted 12.46%.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP stock fell 9.37% after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut its price target from $415 to $345.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN stock lost 8.94% last week after Leerink Partners downgraded it from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $1,175 to $1,077.
- Global Payments Inc. GPN shares dived 8.74% after the company guided FY25 EPS growth below estimates, and multiple firms downgraded the stock and cut their respective price targets.
- Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM stock lost 8.39% last week. There was no company-specific news to justify the price loss.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares dipped 8.21% following a report indicating the company is being probed by the Department of Justice following an August short report from Hindenburg Research.
- TechnipFMC plc FTI stock fell 6.10% amid reports suggesting Saudi Arabia may raise crude oil output.
- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. FCNCA stock lost 6.09% last week after Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $2,450 to $2,150.
- ServiceNow, Inc. NOW stock fell 5.93% from pressure following the DOJ’s Carahsoft investigation.
Also Read:
- Chinese Stocks Dominate – JD.com And Temu Parent PDD Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Sept 23-Sept 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo via Company
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in