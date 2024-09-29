Regeneron Pharma, Super Micro Computer And Global Payments Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sept 23-Sept 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares fell 14.37% last week after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral but raised its price target from $19 to $23. MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT stock plummeted 12.46%. Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP stock fell 9.37% after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut its price target from $415 to $345. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN stock lost 8.94% last week after Leerink Partners downgraded it from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $1,175 to $1,077. Global Payments Inc. GPN shares dived 8.74% after the company guided FY25 EPS growth below estimates, and multiple firms downgraded the stock and cut their respective price targets. Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM stock lost 8.39% last week. There was no company-specific news to justify the price loss. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares dipped 8.21% following a report indicating the company is being probed by the Department of Justice following an August short report from Hindenburg Research. TechnipFMC plc FTI stock fell 6.10% amid reports suggesting Saudi Arabia may raise crude oil output. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. FCNCA stock lost 6.09% last week after Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $2,450 to $2,150. ServiceNow, Inc. NOW stock fell 5.93% from pressure following the DOJ’s Carahsoft investigation.

